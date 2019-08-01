The Nigerian community in South Africa has confirmed the killing of one of its members, 41-year-old, Ikenna Innocent Otugo, in Empangeni, South Africa on Tuesday October 15th.Acting chairman of Nigerian Union, South Africa (NUSA) in the Kwazulu Natal Province, Sylvester Okonkwo, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the deceased, a native of Nimo in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra, was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants over a business disagreement.