Leicester City footballer Ahmed Musa has been arrested on suspicion of attacking his wife. The Nigerian striker, 24, was quizzed at his £850,000 five-bedroom home in Countesthorpe, Leicestershire, just hours after his side's 2-0 win over Sunderland. Police received a domestic abuse complaint against the player, who cost the Premier League club a record fee of £16.6million. No-one was in when they first arrived at the home so officers made inquiries with shocked neighbours in the upmarket neighbourhood. The former CSKA Moscow forward was finally arrested at 1am yesterday by two plain-clothed policewomen after he returned home. The father-of-two Musa was grilled for allegedly beating his wife Jamila and was released without charge. A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: 'A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning at his home address near Leicester on suspicion of common assault.' A neighbour said: 'Ahmed is a nice guy. He always has a friendly smile. I don't know anything about his private life.' Another man in the quiet road said: 'You never hear noise coming from the house. I had no idea the police had been called there.' Musa was not part of the 18-man squad which beat Sunderland at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.