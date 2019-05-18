Metro Nigerian university suspends student for calling vice chancellor ‘foolish’ on Facebook – Premium Times Nigeria

A student of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Ikot Akpaden, has been suspended “indefinitely” from the school for allegedly calling the university vice chancellor ‘foolish’ on Facebook.

The student, Joy Nkanang, was in her second year in the department of performing arts before her suspension on May …


Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2w5420H

