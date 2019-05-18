A student of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), Ikot Akpaden, has been suspended “indefinitely” from the school for allegedly calling the university vice chancellor ‘foolish’ on Facebook.
The student, Joy Nkanang, was in her second year in the department of performing arts before her suspension on May …
