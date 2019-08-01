Justforex_nb_campaign

Nigerians and Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to react to the sex for grades scandal uncovered by BBC African Eye.

BBC reporters went undercover and succeeded in exposing a number of lecturers from Nigerian and Ghanaian universities who subject students to sexual harassment.

The full video will be aired later tonight but the short one released shows Unilag senior lecturer Dr Boniface Igbeneghu and University of Ghana lecturer Dr Paul Kwame Butako sexually harassing undercover reporters who they thought were students

