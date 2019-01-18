Nigerians have taken to the social media to express varying opinions, after news emerged that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has finally travelled to the United States of America.
Atiku’s ability to visit the US was shrouded in controversy, over the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HgEC8M
Get More Nigeria Political News
Atiku’s ability to visit the US was shrouded in controversy, over the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HgEC8M
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]