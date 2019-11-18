Entertainment Nigerians react as new video of Regina Daniel’s hubby, Ned Nwoko, cruising around town with one of his wives surfaces online – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Billionaire businessman and Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko went cruising around town with one of his pretty wives who captured the moment and ensured the video made it to the internet.

Well, Nigerians are having a field day after seeing the video...


