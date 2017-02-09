Senator Nenadi Usman, Nigeria's former has disclosed that she has cancer. NAN reports that Nenadi disclosed her cancer problem when she asked Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos to permit her to travel abroad to receive treatment. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Usman with former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on a 17-count charge of laundering about N4.6billion. They both pleaded not guilty. On Wednesday, Usman’s lawyer Mr. Abiodun Owonikowo (SAN) prayed the court to consider the former minister’s application to travel abroad for medical reasons. “If she collapses here now, will this case go on? She has undergone surgery and has had a relapse. Doctors at the National Hospital have recommended that she needs to get urgent medical treatment abroad. “This is a matter as serious as breast cancer. We are all humans and can fall sick,” he said.