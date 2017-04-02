Submit Post Advertise

Business No Killer Number on Our Network - MTN

    Telecommunications company, MTN denied claims of some of its number being used to take peoples’ lives.

    There have been allegations that MTN numbers, 08030004900 and 08066699666, belong to some serial killers, which they have been using to take peoples lives when calls are received through them.

    There are also claims that when calls are received through them, the receiver jumps into the Lagos Lagoon.

    A message on WhatsApp read: “08030004600 and 08066699666: Warning: Do not pick any of these numbers. They are severe killer numbers, which was reported to have been killing people across the country. SAVE LIVES!”

    But responding to The Guardian enquiry on the matter, MTN Nigeria Public Relations and Protocol Manager, Funso Aina, in an email, said: “Please, note that there is no truth to this story, as we have already communicated in all our social media channels.

    “08030004900 was a telemarketing number, which is not in use at this time.”
     
