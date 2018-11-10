Business No plan to phase out N100 notes – CBN – BusinessDay

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday said there were no plans to phase out the lower denomination banknotes, specifically the N100 note.

The N100 banknote has been scarce and the ones available are mutilated, raising concern among Nigerians, who are wondering whether the …



