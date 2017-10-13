Submit Post Advertise

#NoBraDay - Why You Should Touch your Breast

Discussion in 'Health, Lifestyle & Lifeline' started by Jules, Oct 13, 2015. Views count: 8845

  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    no-bra-day.jpg

    It's October 13; another #NoBraDay.

    Every year, this day is set aside to sensitize women on Breast cancer. Breast cancer is currently one of the leading cause of death in women. Worldwide incidence of breast cancer has increased by more than 20 percent worldwide since 2008.

    According to American Cancer Society, most doctors feel that early detection tests of breast cancer save thousands of lives each year. A study by Cancer Research UK states that ''cancer that’s diagnosed at an early stage, before it’s had the chance to get too big or spread is more likely to be treated successfully''.

    The first step to early detection of Breast cancer is 'Take off your bra'. Once your bra is out of the way, you can then embark on a Breast Self-Examination, BSE.

    See 5 Steps for a successful BSE as listed by BREASTCANCER.ORG :

    Step 1: Begin by looking at your breasts in the mirror with your shoulders straight and your arms on your hips.

    Here's what you should look for:

    Breasts that are their usual size, shape, and color
    Breasts that are evenly shaped without visible distortion or swelling
    If you see any of the following changes, bring them to your doctor's attention:

    Dimpling, puckering, or bulging of the skin
    A nipple that has changed position or an inverted nipple (pushed inward instead of sticking out)
    Redness, soreness, rash, or swelling

    BSE1.jpg

    Step 2: Now, raise your arms and look for the same changes.

    Step 3: While you're at the mirror, look for any signs of fluid coming out of one or both nipples (this could be a watery, milky, or yellow fluid or blood).

    BSE2.jpg

    Step 4: Next, feel your breasts while lying down, using your right hand to feel your left breast and then your left hand to feel your right breast. Use a firm, smooth touch with the first few finger pads of your hand, keeping the fingers flat and together. Use a circular motion, about the size of a quarter.

    Cover the entire breast from top to bottom, side to side — from your collarbone to the top of your abdomen, and from your armpit to your cleavage.

    Follow a pattern to be sure that you cover the whole breast. You can begin at the nipple, moving in larger and larger circles until you reach the outer edge of the breast. You can also move your fingers up and down vertically, in rows, as if you were mowing a lawn. This up-and-down approach seems to work best for most women. Be sure to feel all the tissue from the front to the back of your breasts: for the skin and tissue just beneath, use light pressure; use medium pressure for tissue in the middle of your breasts; use firm pressure for the deep tissue in the back. When you've reached the deep tissue, you should be able to feel down to your ribcage.

    BSE4.jpg

    Step 5: Finally, feel your breasts while you are standing or sitting. Many women find that the easiest way to feel their breasts is when their skin is wet and slippery, so they like to do this step in the shower. Cover your entire breast, using the same hand movements described in step 4.

    BSE 5.jpg

    Ladies, take off your bra. Jingle for a good cause and please don't forget to touch your breast today.


    READ OUR 2014 article: Why You Shouldn’t Wear a Bra Today

    Article by Juliana Okon
     
    Jules, Oct 13, 2015
    #1
    • Like Like x 3



  2. Vunderkind

    Vunderkind Social Member

    Can I get breast cancer too? :(
     
    Vunderkind, Oct 14, 2015
  3. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Yes but it's extremely rare
     
    Jules, Oct 15, 2015
  4. Temitope

    Temitope Temitope Akinola Curators

    @Vunderkind I guess Jules should be writing more of articles like this so that we can get to read your comments. #QuiteAnAge.
     
    Temitope, Oct 15, 2015
  5. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    @Temitope the breast posses magnetic qualities
     
    Jules, Oct 15, 2015
  6. Vunderkind

    Vunderkind Social Member

    Vunderkind, Oct 19, 2015
  7. Oloche Moses Okwori

    Oloche Moses Okwori New Member

    Very vital information there. Children are not allowed to comment please:)
     
    Oloche Moses Okwori, Oct 13, 2017 at 11:55 AM
