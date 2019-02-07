Entertainment Nollywood Actors Slammed For Campaigning For Saraki – Nairaland

#1
In a campaign video posted by Ovation boss magazine Dele Momodu, Popular Nollywood actors Sanyeri, Kunle Afod and actress endowed Ronke Odusanya was seen in a music video campaigning for Kwara Candidates.

However kwara people and other nigerians has come for them in a hard way as they all drop bashing …



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2HYI4Fm

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[23]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top