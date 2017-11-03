Submit Post Advertise

Metro Notorious Kidnapper, Evans, Files Application For Bail

    Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has filed an application seeking to be released on bail and for his case to be given an accelerated hearing.

    While reacting to the application, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bay, described the bail application, seeking accelerated hearing filed alongside an application seeking to quash the charges as conflicting, confusing and an abuse of court processes.

    Shitta-Bay said it is a ploy to frustrate the trial.

    Court proceedings are underway.
     
