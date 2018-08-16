Wait for this!!! A novelist who wrote book titled How To Murder Your Husband has been charged with murdering her husband.
Nancy Crampton-Brophy – whose tomes include ‘The Wrong Husband’ and ‘Hell on the Heart’ – allegedly shot spouse Daniel, 63, dead in June. The romance-suspense writer was arrested …
via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2p8VwKh
