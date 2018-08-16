  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment Novelist Who Wrote Easy On ‘How To Murder Your Husband’ Charged With Murdering Her Husband – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
Wait for this!!! A novelist who wrote book titled How To Murder Your Husband has been charged with murdering her husband.

Nancy Crampton-Brophy – whose tomes include ‘The Wrong Husband’ and ‘Hell on the Heart’ – allegedly shot spouse Daniel, 63, dead in June. The romance-suspense writer was arrested …



via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2p8VwKh

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top