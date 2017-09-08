Submit Post Advertise

Business NPA Promotes 11 Managers To Assistant General Managers

    The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has promoted 11 Managers to Assistant General Managers, in line with the organisation’s commitment toward operational efficiency.

    The promotions were announced in a statement by the newly-elevated Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Ibrahim Nasiru, on Thursday in Lagos.

    The statement said those promoted included

    1. Mr David Chima of the Audit Division;

    2. Mr Ibezim Geofery of the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Division;

    3. Mr Adeleke Stephen of the Accounts Department

    4. Mrs Khadijat Jagun of the SERVICOM Department.

    5. Mr Ambrose Adah,

    6. Mr Tokunbo Bamgbala, both of ICT Department

    Port Authority.JPG

    7. Mr Bartholomew Chijioke of the Procurement Division.

    8. Mrs Josephine Maltok becomes an Assistant General Manager, Abuja Liaison office of the authority.

    9. Mr Olarewaju Ashade of Dockyard,

    10. Mrs Theresa Sobande and

    11. Dr Titilola Essien of Medical Services

    It stated that all the appointments took effect from Aug. 1, 2017.
     
