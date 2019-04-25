Metro NSCDC boss orders psychological test, security profiling of personnel – Vanguard News

#1
Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has directed the agency’s Forensic Psychology unit to work out a timetable for security profiling and psychological test of all personnel.

NSCDC The directive followed the Gombe State incident of Sunday where an NSCDC officer allegedly drove …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UEupnU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top