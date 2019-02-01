Metro NURTW supporting APC, don’t use them for logistics – PDP warns INEC – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State says INEC should not involve the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the movement of electoral materials during the February and March polls.

The state Chairman of the party, Dr Adegbola Dominic, expressed the position on Thursday …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MHcSsN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top