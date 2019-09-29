Justforex_nb_campaign

The National Youth Service Corps has paid one million insurance cover to the family of Precious Owolabi, the Channels Television reporter and serving corps member, who was shot dead during a bloody protest by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in Abuja in July.

The scheme has also …

