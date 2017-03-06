Submit Post Advertise

Metro NYSC: Taraba Corps Member Dies After Severe Electrocution

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Mar 6, 2017 at 7:57 AM. Views count: 109

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Segun Olumide, 2016 Batch ‘B’ stream 1 youth corps member serving in Taraba state was electrocuted last Friday.

    NYSC2.jpg

    PUNCH reports that Olumide, who was serving at the Government Day Secondary School, Wuro Sembe, Jalingo, was reportedly charging his laptop on his laps when he slept off. The Computer exploded, sending electric currents into his body.

    He was said to have died while being rushed to the hospital by his colleagues. National Youth Service Corps Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Bose Aderibigbe, confirmed the death of the corps member.

    “His next-of-kin has been informed about the tragedy, it was a sad development,'' the NYSC said.
     
    Jules, Mar 6, 2017 at 7:57 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments