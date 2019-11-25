Entertainment OAP Dotun shares photo of his newly acquired house, slams troll who insinuated its not from his proceed as an OAP – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Popular OAP, Dotun, is presently in celebratory mood as he has just joined the league of Lagos landlords.

He shared a photo of his newly acquired house on his Instagram page. Meanwhile Dotun wasted no time to reply a troll who insinuated his new home wasn’t acquired from his pay as an …

oap.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2OeTB4u

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top