Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 10- Depression: The Silence Killing Nigerians Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Politics Obaseki Wins at Edo Election Tribunal

Discussion in 'Political News' started by kemi, Apr 14, 2017 at 12:15 PM. Views count: 182

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin has upheld the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

    obaseki wins.jpg

    Justice Ahmed Badamosi who presided over the case dismissed the petition of the People's Democratic Party (APC) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu challenging the victory of APC's Godwin Obaseki in the Sept. 28 2016 Guber election in Edo state.

    The Tribunal stated among other things that the reliance of the petitioners on the ticking of the name of a prospective voter on the left side of the voters’ register to mark complete accreditation was only an administrative guideline for election officials.
     
    kemi, Apr 14, 2017 at 12:15 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. benson sunday

    benson sunday Member

    What do you expect,when he has already assumed office
     
    benson sunday, Apr 14, 2017 at 12:32 PM
    #2