The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin has upheld the election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State. Justice Ahmed Badamosi who presided over the case dismissed the petition of the People's Democratic Party (APC) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu challenging the victory of APC's Godwin Obaseki in the Sept. 28 2016 Guber election in Edo state. The Tribunal stated among other things that the reliance of the petitioners on the ticking of the name of a prospective voter on the left side of the voters’ register to mark complete accreditation was only an administrative guideline for election officials.