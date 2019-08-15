JustForex Trading - Start Now

General Health Obesity: Nigeria’s Growing Disease of Affluence, Poverty – Thisdaylive

#1
Obesity, once the exclusive preserve of Nigeria’s rich, has now taken a toll on the country’s poor, with several millions already afflicted with the condition.

Martins Ifijeh looks at why the malaise is on the rise and how it can be curbed While obesity has been regarded in times past …

obesity.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive https://ift.tt/2N3aU8h
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top