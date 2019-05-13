Ocean surge has destroyed four riverine communities of Ondo State and rendered residents homeless in Ilaje Local Government Areas of the state.
The surge which was said to have occurred last week, affected four communities of Mese, Ayetoro, Abereke, and Gbagira, all in the oil rich …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2Q3xAET
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The surge which was said to have occurred last week, affected four communities of Mese, Ayetoro, Abereke, and Gbagira, all in the oil rich …
Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2Q3xAET
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]