Gbenga Obadara, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the Ogun Central senatorial district seat, has withdrawn from the race, Premium Times reports.
In a press statement on Friday, September 7, Obadara said his withdrawal was because the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has declared interest to run for the seat....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2MVAyNu
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a press statement on Friday, September 7, Obadara said his withdrawal was because the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has declared interest to run for the seat....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2MVAyNu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]