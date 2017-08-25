Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, a traditional ruler in Ogun State, has bagged a law degree from Crescent University, Abeokuta at the age of 73. The Oba, who is the Tiowulade of Akinale in Owu Kingdom of Egbaland, graduated with a Second Class Upper degree The traditional ruler was a veteran journalist before mounting the throne, having served with the Daily Times for over a decade and as Group Public Relations Manager of the defunct Nigeria Airways. He stated that his love for education saw him through the challenges he faced, adding that it took him 5 years to obtain the degree.