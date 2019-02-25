The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared oil magnate and chairman of Capital Oil, Ifeanyi Ubah, as the winner of the Anambra South senatorial election held on Saturday.Uba who contested on the platform of the Young Progressives Party YPP, defeated the incumbent Senator, Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress in the keenly contested election.The electoral seat has hitherto been won by the Uba brothers since 1999.