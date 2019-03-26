Politics Ifeanyi Ubah dumps YPP for APC – Daily Post Nigeria

Ifeanyi Ubah, Anambra South Senator-elect, of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ubah’s defection was made known by the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Monday......



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OyvrR7

