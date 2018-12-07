Crude oil price fell yesterday after the ministers of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) opted to wait for the outcome of their today’s meeting with non-OPEC member countries led by the Russian Federation before announcing an oil production cut that is almost inevitable......
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2E4QHuk
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2E4QHuk
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]