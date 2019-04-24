Oil prices have once again continued bullish run by spiking to a six-month high.
Specifically, Brent crude futures jumped more than 3 percent to $74.36 per barrel in the early hours of today, hitting the highest level since November 1st, 2018. Also, West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2IWMBqq
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Specifically, Brent crude futures jumped more than 3 percent to $74.36 per barrel in the early hours of today, hitting the highest level since November 1st, 2018. Also, West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2IWMBqq
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]