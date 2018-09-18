Sports Olapade Secures Third Nigeria @58 West Africa Tour Victory – Thisdaylive

Sunday Olapade secured his third West Africa Golf Tour wins following victory at [email protected] 58 Golf Tournament in Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate, Lagos over the weekend.

The Nigerian Tour professional golfer dunked a clutch birdie on hole 17 to overcome Vincent Torgah of …



