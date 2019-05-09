Metro OMG!! Bribe-Seeking Policeman Kills A Bike Rider Over N100 In Okota, Lagos (Watch Video) – Naijaloaded

A Bribe-seeking policeman has murdered a bike rider over N100, around 6:30am today along Ago Palace, Okota, Lagos.

It was gathered that the policeman shoots him because the bike man won’t bribe the police. Only God can save us from these …



