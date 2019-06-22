advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Nigerians React Over Job Vacancy Requesting A Dispatch Bike Rider To Have B.sc – Nairaland

#1
Yesterday a Nigerian Hr and job recruiter posted on her LinkedIn wall for an open vacancy for a bike dispatcher in Ikeja area of Lagos for her client who is into social payment, transportation, food & grocery delivery.

Her post has got few Nigerians talking and below is the …

apply.png

Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WS5OwY

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top