A wealthy man in south China was humiliated in public when his girlfriend turned down his elaborate proposal which involved balloons, roses, fireworks and a Lamborghini.
The man did not take the rejection well and continued to persuade her to say …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2yVHws0
Get more World News
The man did not take the rejection well and continued to persuade her to say …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2yVHws0
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]