Entertainment Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde - Let's Trust Buhari

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by Jules, Dec 27, 2016 at 11:30 AM.

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, wants Nigerians to trust President Muhammadu Buhari.

    She said, “I am just going to say that I believe that the president, just the president, not until he beyond doubt convinces us that he is actually not for our interests, I think I for now chose to believe him based on his past history.

    ''I want to believe him as a man of honour, I want to believe that he knows what he wants to achieve and I wish everyone will support him for now until he shows us truly that he has ulterior motives. For now we should believe him and trust him.”
     
    Dec 27, 2016 at 11:30 AM
