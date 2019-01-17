Politics Onnoghen and Buhari’s Warped War On Corruption, By Majeed Dahiru – Premium Times Opinion

#1
The outrage that greeted this latest ugly incidence of executive terrorism against the judiciary is simply because of the current administration’s selective war on corruption, which appears to only target individuals opposed to Buhari’s misrule.

The scourge of corruption in Nigeria has grown in monstrosity because Buhari’s …



Read more via Premium Times Opinion – http://bit.ly/2RSnKsS

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top