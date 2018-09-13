The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that the ruling party was the largest in Africa with membership of about 15.6 million nationwide, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports.
Speaking yesterday when he presented President Muhammadu Buhari with a new …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2p3RG5e
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking yesterday when he presented President Muhammadu Buhari with a new …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2p3RG5e
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]