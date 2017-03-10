Submit Post Advertise

Politics Osinbajo Remains In Charge - President Buhari Says

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Mar 10, 2017 at 10:34 AM. Views count: 2

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to continue in acting capacity while he keeps resting.

    Mr Buhari, who just returned from medical vacation, met with top government officials led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday morning.

    buhari and Os.jpg

    Femi Adesina, said Buhari jokingly said: "I deliberately arrived on a Friday so that the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo can continue his work for now.

    "Maybe Monday, the president will resume", Adesina said in a telephone conversation with TVC This Morning programme.
     
    RemmyAlex, Mar 10, 2017 at 10:34 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. Ugbedeojo

    Ugbedeojo Member

    Continue your rest Presido. Enjoying Osinbajo leadership style.
     
    Ugbedeojo, Mar 10, 2017 at 10:51 AM
    #2
    • Like Like x 1