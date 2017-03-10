President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to continue in acting capacity while he keeps resting. Mr Buhari, who just returned from medical vacation, met with top government officials led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday morning. Femi Adesina, said Buhari jokingly said: "I deliberately arrived on a Friday so that the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo can continue his work for now. "Maybe Monday, the president will resume", Adesina said in a telephone conversation with TVC This Morning programme.