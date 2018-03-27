Submit Post Advertise

Osinbajo still didn't get it – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

Mar 27, 2018

    The federal government’s economic team, led by the National Economic Council (NEC), has once again received a hard knock for its poor understanding of how to grow a national economy.

    Bill Gates; yes, Bill Gates of the Microsoft fame, who came calling a couple of days previously, was reported to have told a special session of the NEC that Nigeria’s ongoing Economic Recovery And Growth Plan (ERGP) is broadly flawed.

    Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2GbEKoO
