Politics Our lawmakers-elect free to contest NASS leadership, PDP insists – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has restated its earlier stance that despite being a minority in the incoming National Assembly, its members could seek to lead the legislative chambers.

The opposition party, however, said it is yet to decide on who to support for the National Assembly …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2E2oZxJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top