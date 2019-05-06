The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has restated its earlier stance that despite being a minority in the incoming National Assembly, its members could seek to lead the legislative chambers.
The opposition party, however, said it is yet to decide on who to support for the National Assembly …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2E2oZxJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
The opposition party, however, said it is yet to decide on who to support for the National Assembly …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2E2oZxJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 28.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[52]