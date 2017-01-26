Nigerian Army has warned applicants to be wary of fraudsters as its recruitment is free and open to all. In a press release signed by its Brigadier General, Sani Usman, released the names of fake officers posing as soldiers to dupe unsuspecting members of the public. The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to activities of fraudsters demanding money from applicants of the 76 Regular Recruits Intake for trades/non trades men and women. The fraudsters posing as army officers with the names, Lieutenant Femi and Lieutenant GbengaDanjuma respectively, operate with the GSM number 08165007425. “The NA wishes to state that the processing of application forms into the Army is free of charge. Applicants are advised to log on to www.narecruitment.org to process their application forms or if in doubts, call the following phone numbers: 08038575725 or 08061541440. “The general public is also advised to be wary of dubious offers of recruitment especially through the internet and report such offers or person to the nearest Nigerian Army unit or formation and Police Stations.”