In July, Forbes revealed that Jenner has an estimated net worth of $900 million.
Jenner is not shy when it comes to showing off her hard-earned cash....
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2QqgBvk
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Jenner is not shy when it comes to showing off her hard-earned cash....
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2QqgBvk
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[102]