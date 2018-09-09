  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

The Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will choose a flag bearer for the party through indirect primaries.

The party’s decision is to allow people to make their choice without imposition. Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, disclosed this to journalists …



