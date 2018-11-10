World Palace Shock As Meghan Markle’s Closest Aide Quits – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Working for the Duchess of Sussex must be one of the most glamorous jobs, so how surprising to discover that she’s apparently struggling to hold on to key staff members.

I can disclose that Meghan’s personal assistant has quit suddenly, just six months after the …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Qwkcsr

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top