Metro Palliatives looted in Ekiti are poisonous – Commissioner


Palliatives looted in Ekiti are poisonous – Commissioner

Mr. Akin Omole, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Ekiti state has revealed that the covid-19 palliatives looted by hoodlums in the state are poisonous. Omole, in a statement in Ekiti further said that huge quantities of poisonous items, mistaken for food yet to be distributed...
