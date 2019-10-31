More than 150 people, including women and children, have been feared killed following the outbreak of an ailment suspected to be yellow fever in some areas of Katsina state.
The areas affected are Matazu, Danmusa and Kankara council areas of the northwest state, The Guardian reports.....
Last edited by a moderator:[1]