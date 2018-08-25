The general overseer of Victory Life Bible Church Abeokuta, Ogun state, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, has come under criticism from Nigerians after asking his church members to drop N5,000 and various amounts of money in his hand so that they can receive their blessings.
In a trending video posted online, …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LpLhKD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a trending video posted online, …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LpLhKD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]