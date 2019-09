The leadership of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), have released an official statement reacting to the rape allegation against their senior pastor, Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo, by Busola Dakolo, wife of singer Timi Dakolo. Busola in a tell-all interview released in June, acccused Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was a teenager attending his church in Ilorin, Fatoyinbo has since denied the allegation.