Metro Pastor wears panties, nighties in church to lecture women

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the Head pastor of Alabaster International Ministry, Ghana, has lectured his female church members on how to maintain their marriages.

The cleric demonstrated to his congregation how married women should dress to keep their marriages romantic, by wearing sexy panties and nighties as against tying wrappers …



