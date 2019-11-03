An angry Pastor, Prophet Kofi Oduro has cursed young ladies who think they can make it in life with their private part.
Kofi Oduro, the pastor of Alabaster International Ministry laid curses on females that use their pussies for business purposes.....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2C58Pls
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Kofi Oduro, the pastor of Alabaster International Ministry laid curses on females that use their pussies for business purposes.....
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2C58Pls
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 24.7 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[1]