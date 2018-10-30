Politics Patience Jonathan asks court to unfreeze her accounts – Daily Trust

Former First lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan yesterday asked a Federal High Court, Lagos, to unfreeze her accounts of $8.4m and N7.4 billion.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on April 20, through an exparte application, obtained an interim forfeiture of the said monies. After taking argument …



