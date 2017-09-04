The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have boasted on how to win the 2019 Elections, most especially, the Presidency. The two main political parties have kick-started their campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections, as both parties boasted at the weekend to capitalise on each other’s weaknesses in wooing voters at the forthcoming election. PDP The party members said they would present to Nigerians the failure of the APC-led government to deliver on its promises as a reason for the electorate to reject them and bring the former ruling party back to power in 2019. Ekiti State Governor and chairman of Governors forum of the PDP enumerated that the failures of the APC to include its inability to restructure Nigeria as captured in its manifesto and pronounced by its leaders during the electioneering for the 2015 polls. There is no promise made by the APC during the campaigns leading to the 2015 general elections that has been fulfilled by the party. APC National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said the party was confident it would defeat the PDP because its selling point would be the alleged mess the opposition party made of governance while it was in power for 16 years. The party chief said Nigerians would be reminded of how decadent the economy was before APC took over from PDP in 2015. He said no reason why Nigerians would want to return to the years of impunity and brazen misappropriation of the nation’s commonwealth by a few individuals.